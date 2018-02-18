Ashley Williams RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

The collection was all about eschewing digital technology — temporarily, at least — and exploring the north, south, east and west of Britain: its countryside, ruins and national monuments.

The clothes were certainly all over the place, swinging quickly from the sweet — as in a lineup of billowy, high-waist cotton dresses — to witchy looks in the form of sheer, stretchy lace dresses with lots of skin on show. As if that were not enough, there was a hippie-outdoorsy element, too.

There were some fun pieces such as neon patchwork fleece, a poncho with a jaunty checkerboard pattern and a lavender corduroy suit, presumably for those women who can’t quite decide whether they’re saints or sinners.