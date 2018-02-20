For her latest collection, creative director Delphine Ninous worked a vintage vibe, looking to the Belstaff archives and pulling out the pieces that had been customized by customers, with paint, pins or fabric badges, or ones with unexpected colors and details.

One leather bomber style had white-painted sleeves, while a four-pocket parka with red check lining and a punk feel. Another parka had silver tape details and quilted lining, while animal prints popped on the collars of leather zipper jackets or military field jackets. Black leather boots, meanwhile, were covered in little round or star-shaped studs.

There were lots of military-inspired looks, too, as in a jacket with a paint-splodge camouflage pattern.

Belstaff, which was sold in October to Ineos, the petrochemicals giant and Britain’s largest private company, is turning a corner and finally focusing on sporty outerwear, rather than mounting a full-on lifestyle collection. There are more changes afoot. Last month, Gavin Haig left as chief executive officer and was succeeded by Helen Wright, the former ceo of Anya Hindmarch.

Sarah Doukas, founder and manager of Storm Management, the modeling agency, has also joined the Belstaff board.