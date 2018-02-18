Delpozo RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Josep Font may have switched cities, showing in London for the first time instead of New York, but he certainly didn’t let go of his colorful and dreamy aesthetic.

Font staged the show at the Royal Institute of British Architects, and said he wanted to fuse nature and art inside the grand Art Deco building on Portland Place. Both themes came through loud and clear – and sometimes too loud – with Font talking backstage about his desire for “colors and simple, curving lines” that followed the shapes of the body.

Elegant and sculptural leather belts done in lily-pad shapes cinched many a trouser and dress waist while big faux-fur flowers – in electric blue or bougainvillea pink – sat on the collars of coats, or covered small clutch bags.

Color combinations were offbeat, with some working a treat, as in a marine blue A-line dress with a bright yellow collar, a long cinnamon coat with a pale blue flower belt, and a pink dress with feather-light red tulle panels at the side. A long, ruffle-front dress in bright yellow was also a winner.

Other combinations veered more toward the Neapolitan ice cream sundae – in particular the light brown and yellow exploded hound’s tooth capes and the pink, camel and cream color blocks on an A-line dress and trousers.

Font clearly loves a bold move, but he’d do well to keep things simple and spare – and not try dazzle his audience with too much of a good thing.