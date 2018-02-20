Dilara Findikoglu RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Amidst the hustle of the City of London, filled with financial professionals rushing to return home after work, up-and-coming designer Dilara Findikoglu sought to create a female utopia where all types of women are accepted.

“I used to think that my ideal woman is a powerful boss woman. But as I grow up I’ve changed my mind a little bit; I realized that in order to be united, we all need to be accepted. There’s no elimination,” said the designer, who is best known for her rebellious streak and has not been afraid to use her shows as a platform to touch on politics, religion and feminism.

This season she wanted to evoke a more “peaceful” feeling, with a strong, thought-provoking lineup that brought together the androgynous and the romantic. Tailoring played a key role: traditional pinstripe jackets were cinched at the waist, others were spliced on the sides and paired with skirts featuring thigh-high slits, while more decadent versions were done in blue velvet and embellished with gold sequins.

Elsewhere, there were softer organza shift dresses held together with velvet bows and feminine tweed skirts, paired with beautifully embellished corsetry.

“Embellishment comes naturally to me because I’m a real collector. For this collection in particular, which was utopic and somewhere above the stars, I tried to use natural stones, a lot of silver and broken mirrors,” said the designer.