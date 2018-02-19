Edeline Lee RTW Fall 2018

For her fall collection, Edeline Lee staged an immersive presentation at the BFC Show Space. She worked with artist Kyung Roh Bannwart to transform the space into Eve’s garden with sculptural greenery that offset the designer’s long, monastic silhouettes.

“The woman is turning inward and she’s grounded and contemplating,” Lee said of her muse this season.

Cascading floral jacquard coats that Lee called her “dark secret garden” were repeated in solid wool, and floor-skimming floral coats that buttoned at the navel were highlights of the collection.

There were also weighty Flou Bubble jacquard and Georgette Champion dresses in purple, red, navy, black and green that imbued a sense of dark romance and introversion. Silhouettes were elongated and modest and the swaths of fabric felt like armor around the Edeline Lee woman who, while grounded and meditative, is certainly not vulnerable.

Lee continued to develop the knot motif she started last season. For fall, she evolved it into large tassels that added weight to the outerwear, giving the heavy draping an additional dimension.