Holly Fulton RTW Fall 2018

As Holly Fulton approaches her label’s 10th anniversary, she wanted to revisit her signatures with a more mature approach. She brought together prints, embellishments and bright colors to deliver a confident, upbeat outing filled with desirable pieces.

The pop motifs and deco graphics she has come to be known for continued to play a key role: graphic illustrations of the Empire State building, with which she claims to have a long distance love affair, were splashed over maxi skirts, intarsia knits and wool shift dresses, while pencil skirts and tailored suits featured exaggerated cheetah prints.

Her oversized plexiglass and crystal jewelry was used as embellishment on outerwear: “There’s a sense of naiveté when fusing jewelry and garments which I was really drawn to,” said the designer.

Fulton has also been rethinking her business’ structure, shifting her strategy to focus on one-on-one client appointments and local manufacturing. This led her to double down on outerwear, delivering luxe studded leather jackets and playful Mongolian fur coats. A khaki leather jacket featuring shearling trim and silver stud embellishments in the shape of the Empire State was a standout.