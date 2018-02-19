House of Holland RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Going to a House of Holland show is quite an involved process. There are often 80 to 100 styles to digest, as well as a seasonal narrative that drives the collection and a whole lot of accessories that will have buyers eager to snap up. But this season, as the brand celebrates its first decade, designer Henry Holland took a step back and pared his collection down to 20 styles in three colorways.

“The collection is built into three strong color palettes, which we then styled in different ways throughout the show to showcase it almost as a capsule collection, but the way we have built it and styled it, doesn’t feel that way — that’s the idea,” Holland explained after the show.

The collection, titled “Grow Up,” reinterprets archetypal Nineties streetwear staples. Included are tracksuits with contrasting zippers, a camo print seen on trousers and oversize pullover puffer, and slouchy logo hoodies. Models wore Holland’s iteration of work boots with contrasting laces and a plaited band over the instep. Long silk dresses were given a dose of street cred when paired with chunky boots and football scarves emblazoned with the brand’s name. Other highlights include large leather baseball jackets, suit jackets belted with rope and tartan separates that nodded to the House of Holland’s 2007 collection.

“The overall muse as opposed to the mood board was very much centered around Nineties hip-hop because that’s where I naturally gravitate to,” Holland said.