Johnstons of Elgin RTW Fall 2018

Johnstons of Elgin creative director Alan Scott referenced the archives of the 220-year-old cashmere brand for fall.

The label hosted its first presentation at London Fashion Week, held at The College in Holborn.

“For us it is a big statement,” Scott said. “It is a very important moment, and we are really hoping that people will be able to see the potential of the brand for the future and that we can be a real strong benchmark for the British luxury industry. I thought it would be great for everyone to see the clothes up close so they could touch it, feel it and see the quality and the workmanship. I think it would be great to familiarize the client with the product. We want to have a very good point of view, but it is just a stepping stone into something that we can do in the future. ”

The brand employed luxe materials such as lightweight cashmere and soft tailoring into its easy-to-layer range. Scott described his woman as urban, sophisticated, very confident. “She is a traveler who wears cashmere for comfort,” he said. “She respects the classic, but also wants something with a new edge and a new twist.”

The creative director said he experimented with fabrics that were lightweight, for example, cutting them into a bias-cut dress with a black-and-gray directional stripe pattern. A double-faced wool and cashmere peacoat was handmade and paired with a yellow turtleneck, gray cashmere joggers and a red tartan scarf, while an electric blue collarless coat was accented with a bright green stripe.

While the women’s offering was sculptural and ethereal, men’s wear had a functional and tougher edge.

Scott said men’s wear had more of an authentic luxury sportswear vibe. Outerwear was strong with soft cashmere coats, waxed jackets lined in cashmere and double-faced peacoats. Cardigans were also hand-knitted in cashmere. A bright yellow turtleneck added a playful pop of color under a gray suit, while a waxed jacket was worn over a vicuna-hued sweater and woolen cashmere trousers.

He incorporated a palette of black, vicuña, navy, red, olive, camel and white alongside vibrant hues of blue, emerald, red and saffron.