Galleries

Collection

Margaret Howell’s collections are always true to her brand of timeless utilitarianism. Her androgynous silhouettes are sensual, yet designed with functionality in mind.

Howell showcased her men’s and women’s collection together as in previous seasons and she hit the mark with both. The British designer opened with a series of simple tweed knits and tartan shirts paired with trousers that were tapered and cropped just above the ankles. Other highlights included button-down cotton shirts with ruffled Peter Pan collars, simple silk dresses and knitwear that featured a geometric motif.

Fabrics focused on the traditional with Prince of Wales checks seen on pants and coats, as well as stoic cotton twills and fluid silks in a muted color palette that included heather grey, putty, bark, black and various shades of green.