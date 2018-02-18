Markus Lupfer RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Markus Lupfer channeled an eclectic mood for fall with a mash-up of contrasting elements, colors and textures. “I wanted to have something enchanting but almost a bit eccentric and unusual, ” he said.

Lupfer said his effortlessly cool girl — who likes to throw together odd combinations — is more grown-up this season. Contrasting elements played off of each other and felt a bit quirky, but what made it more refined was the designer’s use of luxe textiles and handmade details.

He introduced a new silhouette in the form of a trouser suit that was made with a glossy black floral jacquard worn with a faux fur coat. He revamped his knitwear, constructing fawns, foxes and lips with shiny sequins — which he threaded by hand — that were paired with below-the-knee skirts. He played with textures and placed printed flowers on sequined dresses and skirts. Other handmade details include flowers embroidered over lace dresses and skirts.

Luxe textiles included heavy knits such as Scottish lamb’s wool, which was utilized on a long overcoat. He employed faux fur on coats — which came long and short — and in a myriad of autumnal hues of chestnut, sage and army green.