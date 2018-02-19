Marques' Almeida RTW Fall 2018

Marta Marques and Paulo Almeida took their far-reaching cues from the Instagram posts of their so-called “MA girls” of things such as motorcyclists, Gwyneth Paltrow and Joseph Fiennes in “Shakespeare in Love,” Eighties prom dresses, fashion school projects, selfies in prairie shirts or fancy dress, Renaissance paintings and even The Jackson Five. In short, what moves their muses, moves Marques’ Almeida.

“We look at these girls, what they’re posting, what they’re wearing and how they wear it and then just spin it all together,” explained Marques. It’s a meta approach that translated to another high-energy, eclectic mash-up of silhouettes, prints and attitudes.

An acid-wash tie-dye print opened the collection, on a pair of flared pants under a matching skirt, finished with a blousy parka, with unbuttoned panels falling away from the waistline. The print appeared throughout in pieces like variously proportioned balloon skirts, roomy cargo pants, fluid silk dresses and in trim boot-cut jeans.

The outerwear included a desirable black and silver shearling-lined aviator jacket that was teamed with a long pink and black striped bias-cut skirt, and a silver foil bomber that reached to the knee. Renaissance details were at play in tops that nodded to doublets, and in the pillowy sleeve heads.

The duo took literal cues from motocross, with two great pairs of leather trousers — one wide, the other skinny — in panels of black and red with yellow or blue. The wide-leg style was paired with a romantic blouse that gave a nod to painters’ smocks.

The other big print story was a collaboration with fashion-designer-turned-artist Louise Gray, whose artworks and empowering slogans like “Power Woman” or “Open Your Own Door” popped up on oversize sweatshirts, continuing the feminist story running through many of London’s collections.