MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2018

For its fall presentation, the team at MM6 took over a pub in central London and covered it entirely in silver foil. Models stood on foiled kegs and were dressed all in silver in various textures, from coated denim and leather to tinsel, shearling and sequins.

MM6 reworked the brand’s staples, including five-pocket jeans, the turtleneck, the duffle coat and the slipdress by adding textures or changing their proportions. Men’s vests were shrunken and wrapped tightly around the torso, while duffer coats were meticulously quilted. And as a nod to the Queen of England, one look riffed on her famous Balmoral attire — a head scarf and her green coat — reinterpreted as a foiled head-wrap resembling an emergency blanket and a silver coat with slightly elongated sleeves.

In the spirit of the label, familiar items were given new purpose — a motorcycle helmet was used as a bag and disco balls, which were dangling from the ceiling, were the inspiration for this season’s new boot. MM6’s classic ankle boot was reinterpreted with a spool heel and covered in mirrored tiles.