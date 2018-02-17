Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Molly Goddard stepped into new territory for fall, moving on from her much-loved tulle frou-frou dresses. Using a more sombre palette of black, dark green and burgundy, Goddard brought out pouf skirts, jumpsuits and tiered maxi skirts matched with barely there cropped tops.

She re-created her signature loose, A-line dresses using double-layered taffeta to achieve a more structured look, while body-con numbers in ruched gingham also made an appearance.

Goddard didn’t cite a specific source of inspiration for the collection. She was instead more interested in evoking a certain attitude, of an “uninhibited, comfortably overdressed” woman who would “never get FOMO” — or fear of missing out.

She achieved that with great success, with a charming set — designed by her mother Sarah Edwards — which transformed the Topshop show venue into a kitchen, complete with steaming saucepans, snacks and bottles of wines lying around the counters.

A wonderfully diverse set of models, including friend of the brand Edie Campbell, stopping to sip on wine along the way down the catwalk.

“I suppose it’s about growing up, it’s very boring being put in that ‘pretty’ bracket,” the designer said after the show. “I wanted to make clothes that explained the attitude of my girl. I feel I explained everything with this show. It’s about getting a bit dirty, having a bit of fun and certainly not being prim.”