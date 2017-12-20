Natasha Zinko Pre-Fall 2018

Natasha Zinko has brought back the high-shine, high-energy mood of the Eighties with her latest outing — a dynamic, upbeat lineup filled with bright colors, textures and plenty of attitude.

Inspired by Ali MacGraw in “Love Story,” and by the glamour and freedom that followed in the next decade, Zinko’s muse of the season was a woman in love, strong and confident.

She wore loosely tailored suits that came in lavender or camel, shiny nylon tracksuits or bright printed dresses that recalled “Dynasty,” Joan Collins and “The Yuppie Handbook.”

Zinko maintained a sense of romance and nostalgia throughout the collection with feminine floral midi dresses and the words “fallen in love” printed all over denim, blouses and dresses in Russian script.

At the same time, the androgyny that the designer has come to be known for was also prevalent, as in paillette dresses layered under boyish oversized parkas, delicately ruffled leather corsets paired with wide-leg cargo pants and large pockets on cool, low-rise denim.

Outerwear played a key role too, with a lamé check bomber and a layered shearling and denim jacket among the standouts.