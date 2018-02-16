Orla Kiely RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Orla Kiely channeled the carefree vibes of the girlfriends of Seventies rock stars for fall.

French model Catherine Martin — a former girlfriend of David Bowie — was the muse of the season and Kiely pointed to her free–flowing hair and dreamy style.

“It’s always lovely going back to these women from a time,” said the designer. “I was thinking how would they be now. I’d like to think that they still have that magical romance. And how they probably would be the women in the [Women’s] march – at the same time as being free spirits.”

This resulted in a romantic range of floaty girly dresses, cozy coats, knits with crochet trims and separates – done in the designer’s signature floral print.

Referencing Seventies wallpaper, Kiely revamped the print into a French lurex jacquard print seen on a long maxi dress with a big organza bow neatly tied at the neck. The pattern, which was done in a Seventies palette of yellow, ochre and khaki, was also used on a trouser suit worn with a yellow organza blouse; a short dress worn with a dark overcoat, which was embellished with floral embroidery on pockets and the collar, and a shorter dress with ruffle sleeves in berry hues.

Outerwear came cozy with nubby Crombie wool coats that had contrast colored shearling details on collars or pockets or velvet insets. One plush style had a fuzzy orange trim with big buttons to match. This was paired with a black dress.

She used autumnal hues such as yellow, mustard, ochre and khaki alongside, turquoise, dark green, dark red, orange and pink.