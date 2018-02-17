Osman RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

The music was blaring, the Baies candles burning and the models throwing shapes on Saturday morning as Osman Yousefzada hosted a house party to show his fall collection.

Yousefzada insisted that the empty bottles of Champagne peppering the set had not been previously consumed by the models, but they were dancing with wild abandon and who could blame them for getting in the mood with a collection this jolly.

Tiphaine de Lussy, dancing with daughter Agathe, was among the cast of characters shimmying in looks that ranged from a sage green silk pajama suit topped with a burgundy tux blazer; a fantastic printed pj ensemble of pink floral arabesques and graphic shapes; a sophisticated red trouser suit with a tie-front jacket, while De Lussy herself was in a frilled black leather skirt, a high-neck Lurex knit and a multihued paneled furry coat.

The designer once again channeled the Eighties via one-shouldered tops in lamé or stiff satin, and put flashy gold lamé to work in a roomy blouse and a dress that morphed into trousers below the waist. Toughness came in pieces like black leather trousers worn with a matching top with structural frills that cascaded down the back.

Other highlights were a sheer black tulle cape dress embellished with tufts of silver and black Lurex threads, a gold sequined strapless jumpsuit and the pair of leather trenches, in pale blue or soft copper, worn with tall suede boots by Jimmy Choo.