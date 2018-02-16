Pam Hogg RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Pam Hogg sought to celebrate strong women with her fall collection and dedicated it to British designer and stylist Judy Blame.

Blame’s non-conformist attitude and DIY and punk approach were felt in the energy of the models who strutted down the catwalk at her show, which was held at Freemasons’ Hall, Fashion Scout’s venue.

Brightly hued tones enhanced the strong attitude of the form-fitting creative designs, which exuded a fierce aura. “It’s the eternal return of the goddess,” Hogg said of her woman. “She’s a powerful but nonaggressive woman. They are not meant to be aggressive because they are strong.”

Hogg made her comeback to the London Fashion Week calendar last season, after showing off-schedule with Fashion Scout. Her post-punk style was seen in form-fitting catsuits, some adorned with fringes, tulle or pearls.

She worked in shiny PVC, delicate swathes of tulle and leathers on catsuits and dresses, which came sheer or shiny — some with long batwing sleeves. Bold leather was accented with black piping, as seen on a yellow motorcycle suit as well a short pink trench-style coat and on a belted electric green coat worn with PVC leggings.