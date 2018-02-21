Paula Knorr RTW Fall 2018

German designer Paula Knorr was in a reflective mood and wanted to return to her roots for fall. She focused on glamorous eveningwear — something she designed when she was studying for her MA at Royal College of Art. She moved away from toying with the conventions of dressing up in an experimental way and elevated her range in a more grown-up way with shimmery, slinky and bodycon dresses.

“I thought a lot about intimacy and what it means in clothes, especially for women,” Knorr said. “It’s all based on this idea that you create a garment that helps the body to shine as well as hugs the body and on some parts and it is covered.”

Held at the BFC Show Space at 180 Strand, a diverse group of models stood and walked around a glittery backdrop as jazz singer Laura Totenhagen recited phrases from Maya Angelou’s “Phenomenal Woman.”

The London-based Knorr experimented with sequins and shine on a knee-length dress with oversize sleeves as well as trousers, which were festooned with red glittery accents. Dresses came long and short. Some were flowy or with an asymmetrical hem with high slits while trousers were loose and baggy or form-fitting and paired with one-shoulder or short and love sleeve tops. She worked in other embellishments into her lineup including tulle and velvet.

Knorr’s use of bold hues of red — the designer’s signature color — elicited power. She balanced this palette with a baby blue and soft metallics.