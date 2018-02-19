Peter Pilotto RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos eschewed the traditional catwalk format, presenting their new fall range with a dinner at Tramp, the historic gentlemen’s club on Jermyn Street.

The setting got the designers in a hedonistic mood. They were thinking about the girls who go to Tramp and wanted to offer them clothes that would make them feel “comfortable, confident and a little psychedelic” throughout the night. Cue a fun, colorful lineup filled with laid-back silhouettes and decadent fabrications, inspired by the world of interiors, an ongoing fascination for the design duo.

They translated the gradients of blown glasses into dégradé floral prints splashed over flowing, asymmetric midi dresses, while loosely tailored jackets featured tasseled belts and opulent jacquard fabrics mirroring Biedermeier artworks.

The richness of tapestries also inspired a series of body-con knit dresses hand-embroidered with prismatic sequins and buttons, which were among the strongest in the lineup.

“The collection is built almost like a home, bringing together many different elements. For us the mixing of the two worlds comes naturally, women who like fashion are also drawn to interesting furniture,” de Vos said after the show.