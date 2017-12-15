Preen by Thornton Bregazzi Pre-Fall 2018

Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi are taking it easy for fall, with a lineup of loose, draped, smocked and off-the-shoulder dresses that were all about comfort — and grace. “She’s grown up, and she loves luxury — but she probably still dances to The Jesus and Mary Chain,” said the designers.

This feminine collection had a deliciously dark edge to it, too. Flowing, silk dresses came with pussy bows, single ruffles and uneven hemlines, although prints tended toward the sinister — snakeskin and flowers, or olive and black camou. Other dresses had black lace insets or bits of devoré velvet.

For evening, there were sequins galore, as in one slinky red dress or a sparkling camou one, or a silver off-the-shoulder number. For more subtle types there were ribbed knit dresses with working buttons running down the arms, while other dresses were done in crinkly sweeps of silk that had a sleeve flopping seductively off one shoulder.

The designers added a punk edge in the form of long plaid skirts with uneven hems, roughly patchworked knits in argyle and tartan and a fun, fat lumberjack check for a sweeping silk dress.