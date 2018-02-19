Rejina Pyo RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

“I miss the old days when people were more connected and you had more time to appreciate things,” Rejina Pyo lamented after her show.

The Korean-born designer showed a collection that was steeped in nostalgia but with a modern twist. This season, Pyo was reminiscing about simpler times when fashion wasn’t that fast and clothes were found in local thrift shops or granny’s wardrobe rather than the high street.

Pyo’s woman is practical yet romantic with a wardrobe full of nostalgic daywear, including ankle-grazing silk dresses in vintage-inspired graphic prints, wide fluid trousers belted nonchalantly and paired with sweaters that looked like they once belonged to your granddad. Ryo refined these wardrobe staples for her fall collection to include several faux leather pieces to see her woman through the season — long trench coats in ink blue, as well as shorter button-front jackets with Western-inspired pockets. Also included were longer jackets in cotton drill, oversized check wool suits meant to be worn as separates, and washed denim that felt lived in.

Pyo continued to develop her accessories, including low pumps and mules with low sculptural heels inspired by Brancusi and a series of bags that ranged from smaller “dumpling” styles with origami-like folds to larger unstructured ones that she likened to a potato sack.