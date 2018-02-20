Roberta Einer RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

“When I’m designing clothes, it’s always about creating a second world because that’s what I believe luxury is,” designer Roberta Einer mused. “You’re selling the dream, a different reality.”

Einer drew from the Eighties, finding inspiration in movies that defined the decade such as “Blade Runner” and “Tron,” as well as holiday snaps from her parents’ photo albums. There was a lot of eye-dazzling drama in Einer’s collection with shimmery wrap dresses in leopard-print motifs draped seductively around the body, as well as faux-fur jackets in bright yellow, printed suits with strong shoulders paired with miniskirts, and hand-dyed and sequined pieces that featured contrasting feathered detailing on the cuffs. The collection also ran the gamut of daywear with textured sweaters, puffer jackets with exaggerated shoulders and reversible knitwear.

The pink satin dresses didn’t seem to be a modern take on that decade. Still, there was still plenty to ogle at — notably the Swarovski 3-D floral cutout pieces, the highlight being a glittering yellow cropped top that caught the light with every movement.