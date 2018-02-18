Ryan Lo RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Talk about major Instagram bait. Set amidst the India Mahdavi-designed powder-pink interior of The Gallery at Sketch, a backdrop for 91 colorful works by artist David Shrigley, Ryan Lo’s models and mannequins were surrounded by tempting breakfast pastries, itty-bitty layer cakes and rainbow macaroons. And the clothes were just as appealing.

Lo called this a “greatest hits” collection, and it featured many signatures developed by the designer over 10 seasons on the London Fashion Week schedule: lots of candy shades, chiffon ruffles, flouncy lace and kawaii charm.

This season’s cast of characters included a French maid in black-and-white lace, flappers in floor-length gowns, Sofia Coppola’s candy-floss Marie Antoinette and a demure party girl inspired by Princess Margaret.

A pale pink, yellow and blue lamé was employed for a prim dress with a Peter Pan collar, a nice trench and a great gown topped with lilac tulle. His flappers wore either a sequined sheer black lace gown or a tiered white lace gown, both with matching long gloves. A long jacket in a chevron of gray and black lace with a black necktie and a sparkly black pencil skirt winked to Rue Cambon.

A couple of grand Victorian ladies wore floor-sweeping ruffled skirts, complete with trains.