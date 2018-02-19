Sharon Wauchob RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Sharon Wauchob examined the elements of femininity for fall.

“I have different levels of inspiration,” she said. “I have a lot photographic books that I’ve collected over the years from Paris and I rediscovered them. It’s the whole idea of movement and the female body. That feeling of fragility, that is why there is a lot of the heavier, protective tailoring.”

Wauchob juxtaposed masculine references with feminine elements and worked in luxe details such as tassels and feathers to her well-constructed collection of suiting, dresses, outerwear and separates.

She wrapped silk satin around the waistband of black slouchy pants and paired this with a pink silk blazer that was adorned with delicate handmade and hand-knotted tassel fringes. Other notions of masculinity were present in a trenchcoat, where she mixed fine wools with soft tailoring wools.

More feminine pieces came in the form of dramatic floaty dresses which were worn under a trench coat. She hand-dyed silk chiffon and created a soft ombré in hues of apricot and soft green as seen on a flowy floor-grazing dress. The designer also incorporated elements of lingerie and fashioned a strapless dress with a lace bustier top. She then cut pieces of lace in the shape of petals which she layered on to form the skirt on the dress.

Elsewhere, outerwear saw her signature trenchcoat treated with supple fabrics such as leather and satin or wools.