Shrimps RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Writer Gertrude Stein’s famous sentence “rose is a rose is a rose is a rose” was the starting point for Hannah Weiland’s fall 2018 Shrimps collection.

There was a strong sense of innocent romance in this collection. Whimsical fauna prints and rose motifs were seen throughout — printed on flowing pants and matching shoes, as well as embroidered onto delicate tulle dresses or spliced together with other patterns. Weiland also developed prints inspired by artists Jean Cocteau and Otto Dix that found their way onto faux fur jackets and coats, as did hearts and bow motifs.

The outerwear was the highlight of the presentation, especially a light blue collarless opera coat with a fluted hem, a ruby red one with elegant pearl detailing around the collar and spotted cuffs, and a tiered, floor-grazing coat with red swirls.

Weiland created the slogan “A Shrimp is a Shrimp is a Shrimp is a Shrimp,” which found its way onto maxidresses.

Weiland collaborated with Lotte Selwood to expand her accessories line and the brand launched a capsule shoe collection that included fur slides, pearl slides and faux leather pumps.