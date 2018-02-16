Galleries

Collection

Vin + Omi — known for their conceptual designs, sustainable ethos and eco fabrics — have extended their ideas into ready-to-wear, employing bespoke fabrics made from plastic bottles, plus sustainable wool.

“We put a lot more thought about what people want than what we want,” said Vin. “A lot of our stuff, we would sell as one-offs. So now we’re looking at what people want to buy en masse and things we can mass produce.” Omi trumpeted ethical production methods and a low carbon footprint.

Eco textiles that they developed included ones made from plastic collected from river and ocean clean-up projects; faux leather made from plant sources, including chestnuts; and Latex made from a sustainable rubber harvesting project in Malaysia.

The designers focused on dresses. Highlights included one in a multicolored cabbage print, also rendered in a jumpsuit version; and a black denim dress made of rPet fabric accessorized with a black quilted bag made of recyclable materials.

Elsewhere, there were eccentric and artsy pieces such as a latex jacket and matching hot pants or a black paint-splattered overcoat.