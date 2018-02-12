Hensely RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Designer Neha Kapur titled her fall Hensely collection “Aubade,” the word for a poem or piece of music appropriate to the dawn or early morning star. That is to say, she was inspired by “the night sky, and the romance between the colors of daybreak and moonlight.” It’s a palette that encompasses her favorite hues — black, cream, silver and beige — but also allows for a pop of color, this time a muted yellow.

The young Hensely collection, launched in 2015, has stayed the course with feminine day-to-evening separates that feature graceful draping — much of it inspired by the saris of Kapur’s native India — and soft tailoring. Along with way, she has revisited luxe materials such as lamé and lightweight cashmere that work well for her customers season-to-season. This time, she added jersey, fashioned into dresses with a pallu, the loose end of a sari, which can be draped in a variety of ways.

For fall, she added a masculine edge with featherweight cashmere coats and boyfriend blazers worn over flared trousers, lightly feathered slipdresses, long jersey skirts, or silver lamé separates.

Like an aubade, the collection is meant to capture a moment in time, in which the wearer “is waiting for someone to come to her; she doesn’t have to go anywhere.” It could also signify the Hensely customer’s independence, and a freedom from the constraints of having to wear the entire collection of only one label.

Said Kapur, “I definitely want each piece to be able to be worn with the others from this collection and past seasons, but the whole ethos of Hensely is that doesn’t overwhelm your existing wardrobe.”