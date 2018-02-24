Agnona RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Agnona creative director Simon Holloway worked a color cosmetic-inspired palette into an ultra-luxe collection of knitwear and outerwear that was all about “a soft and powerful way to get dressed today — ultra-feminine and sensual,” the designer said. He had looked at pictures from Agnona’s in-house magazines from the Sixties and Seventies, and also cast his eyes on “Blade Runner,” which was made in 1982, for inspiration.

Holloway created a dusty rose puffer/cashmere hybrid coat, a double-faced cashmere one the color of cotton candy, and a long burgundy knit with patent leather pockets and details. Fuzzy dégradé coats came in rich burgundies and browns. There were knit dresses galore — a drapey taupe creation, a faded pink turtleneck midi-dress, and a long navy blue number with a deep V-neck. These were dresses that could work as easily at a cocktail party as on the sofa for binge-watching the latest Netflix crime series.

Holloway’s pieces won’t be hard to find: Agnona is on a retail roll, having opened an apartment earlier this month on Berlin’s Kurfürstendamm. The concept-driven shop presents the collection in an environment blending fashion, design and Italian culture. The brand is also set to move to London’s Mayfair, soon: A lease has already been signed for a store on Albemarle Street, according to sources. That means Agnona’s cozy brand of luxe will shortly sit alongside shops including Paul Smith, Amanda Wakeley and Alexander Wang.