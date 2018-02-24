  View Gallery — 35   Photos



Agnona creative director Simon Holloway worked a color cosmetic-inspired palette into an ultra-luxe collection of knitwear and outerwear that was all about “a soft and powerful way to get dressed today — ultra-feminine and sensual,” the designer said. He had looked at pictures from Agnona’s in-house magazines from the Sixties and Seventies, and also cast his eyes on “Blade Runner,” which was made in 1982, for inspiration.

Holloway created a dusty rose puffer/cashmere hybrid coat, a double-faced cashmere one the color of cotton candy, and a long burgundy knit with patent leather pockets and details. Fuzzy dégradé coats came in rich burgundies and browns. There were knit dresses galore — a drapey taupe creation, a faded pink turtleneck midi-dress, and a long navy blue number with a deep V-neck. These were dresses that could work as easily at a cocktail party as on the sofa for  binge-watching the latest Netflix crime series.

Holloway’s pieces won’t be hard to find: Agnona is on a retail roll, having opened an apartment earlier this month on Berlin’s Kurfürstendamm. The concept-driven shop presents the collection in an environment blending fashion, design and Italian culture. The brand is also set to move to London’s Mayfair, soon: A lease has already been signed for a store on Albemarle Street, according to sources. That means Agnona’s cozy brand of luxe will shortly sit alongside shops including Paul Smith, Amanda Wakeley and Alexander Wang.

Agnona RTW Fall 2018

35 Photos 

load comments