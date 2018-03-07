Alanui RTW Fall 2018

Launched as a brand focused on a single product — a luxury cardigan infused with a free-spirited, boho-chic vibe — Alanui is rapidly expanding to offer knitwear-centered ready-to-wear collections.

Along with introducing several variations of its signature cashmere cardigan — which this season was embellished with a range of jacquard motifs, from a Lurex leopard pattern to images of moons, stars and yin and yang symbols — siblings Carlotta and Nicolò Oddi presented coordinated knitted pants trimmed with fringe, alpaca sweaters and cropped knitted tops showing geometric hems.

The eye-catching lineup also included new outerwear designs, spanning from a color-blocked coat with fringe on the hood to a reversible padded bomber showing one face in silk printed with a paisley pattern.