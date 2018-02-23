Alberto Biani RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

The elegant, very Milanese atmosphere of the legendary Giacomo restaurant served as perfect background for the presentation of Alberto Biani’s fall collection.

Unfussy clothes, crafted from high-end fabrics and cut in flattering silhouettes, are the bread and butter of the brand, which prefers to continue embracing its effortless chic style rather than following current trends.

The great Italian sartorial tradition echoed in the perfectly cut suits, including a corduroy style matched with a floral top and a three-piece number made of leopard-printed velvet which introduced just a touch of eccentricity.

A joyful multicolor striped silk was crafted for wide-leg pants worn with a coordinated blouse, while a linear double-breasted coat came in a strawberry red and black plaid pattern.

Bright colors, such as the vivid orange of a sweater and the pink of a suit, gave an energetic twist to the collection, rooted in a timeless discreet sophistication.