A photo of Diana Vreeland wearing a kimono, smiling with a glint in her eye was among the images on Albino Teodoro’s mood board backstage. “She was elegant but always with an ironic streak; this irony is what I aim for with my collections,” said the designer, who also turned to “visionarism,” a movement he explained that pairs modern technology, such as Photoshop, with past art works, presented in contemporary, industrial spaces. And so he did, showing high-definition jacquards with Ottoman patterns on voluminous, Renaissance and couture-like shapes, or technical trenches alongside liquid sequined dresses. Teodoro revisited checkered men’s wear fabrics on pencil skirts or oversize, boxy jackets.

Teodoro played with the feminine/masculine or constructed/deconstructed dichotomy. He embellished a handkerchief skirt with jewels, added ruffles on the front of simple dresses and piled on the embroideries on a taffeta coat. But he also showed a beautiful and severe buttoned dark cape as well as a feather-light, no-frills boxy down jacket. Touches of pink, yellow, mustard, ochre and gold revved up the designer’s palette of fall colors. The collection looked well thought out and reflected Teodoro’s craft.

Albino Teodoro RTW Fall 2018

