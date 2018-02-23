Anteprima RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Bigger was better for Izumi Ogino, whose collection was devoted to oversized and generous silhouettes. In other hands, these proportions could have gone haywire; Ogino’s delicate fingers and sense of balance saved the day.

Some of the strongest looks in this collection could have doubled as Victorian nightgowns, albeit silk, color-blocked ones: Dresses were long and sweeping, with tight cuffs and billowing sleeves. Some came with pleats, others with button fronts. Knit dresses were also a study in volume, with details such as floppy, chunky necks, thick ties across the back or long sleeves that stretched out like accordions.

Outerwear was super-sized, too, with big velvet capes swooshing down the catwalk and a short, dark blue fur with sleeves so big they swallowed the model’s arms. One elegant cream wool coat came with a built-in scarf big enough to ward off Alpine climes – serendipitous timing as Milan braces itself for a snowy week ahead.