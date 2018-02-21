Arthur Arbesser RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Arthur Arbesser is growing up and the sharp, hyper rigorous and sometimes too cold approach, which characterized his early collections, is gradually turning into a softer elegance, more appealing and definitely more feminine.

Proud of his Austrian origins, Arbesser loves to find inspiration into his country’s cultural heritage and this time he looked at Koloman Moser, a painter, interior designer and decorator, who was among the founders of the Vienna Secession movement.

His creations influenced the collection’s geometric patterns giving a graphic appeal to unfussy fluid dresses, skirt suits cut in generous silhouettes and silk pants worn with coordinated blouses.

There was a charming naïf feel running trough a group of outfits, including an hourglass dress, a peacoat worn with a draped skirt and a fresh cotton maxidress, all splashed with colorful, lively fauna and flora multicolor prints.

Injected with a certain dose eclecticism, the lineup also included design crafted from shiny fabrics with metallic effects, including the iridescent silk of a pleated shirt dress and of a quilted jacket.