Aspesi RTW Fall 2018

Aspesi reflects Milanese style: Discreet, elegant, sober yet jazzed up with eccentric notes. The brand has dressed generations of Milan-based families with its casual but always proper outerwear designs.

Following the acquisition of the label by private equity firm Armònia in December 2016, Aspesi is gradually enlarging its product offering to deliver a total look addressing a more international audience.

The initial step along this new path was unveiled at the brand’s first official presentation during Milan Fashion Week. Along with showcasing an edited compilation of its signature outerwear — including impeccable trenchcoats, tweed and cashmere topcoats, field jackets and velvet blousons — Aspesi unveiled a line of skirts, such as a plissé kilt style worn with a white T-shirt and a padded shirt jacket and a midi pleated design paired with a tartan shirt. A mannish blazer was layered over a fluid silk dress printed with a delicate floral pattern, while a dress with a bias-cut detail showed tone-on-tone macro polka dots.

It was definitely an understated but solid debut, which keeps expectations high for the future of the label.