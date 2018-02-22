Attico RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Giorgia Tordini and Gilda Ambrosio looked at the women of Luchino Visconti’s films for their eccentric fall collection. In particular, they combined high bourgeois elegance with the more flamboyant vibe of a movie star’s wardrobe infused with glamour and femininity.

Attico’s signature robe dresses, including a sequined design with a leopard pattern, were juxtaposed with chic Forties tea frocks, including a pretty pink style decorated with tiny crystals and floral embroideries, and Eighties mini styles with draped voluminous shoulders.

The lineup also featured an array of separates, such as a pink sequined strapless peplum top with coordinated pants and a pair of paper bag-waist leather trousers matched with a fitted cable-knit sweater with ample sleeves.

The collection’s decorative attitude, enhanced by feathers and jewel details, was balanced by the sleek look of leather trenchcoats, which felt rigorous and intriguingly sensual.