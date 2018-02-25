Au Jour Le Jour RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Backstage, Au Jour Le Jour cofounder Diego Marquez said that he and Mirko Fontana wanted to refresh some staples of the classic bourgeois wardrobe. In order to reach their goal, they embellished traditional tweed skirt suits with embroidered patches and tromp l’oeil effects, and decorated bouclé coats with colorful faux-fur collars.

But this was not enough to inject a new energy into dated silhouettes, which gave an instant aging effect to the young runway models. The design duo yielded more interesting results came when they embraced a more contemporary aesthetic. For example, they layered an asymmetric, draped top on a turtleneck punctuated by shimmering applications, and created dungarees by combining denim skirts and pants with tartan or embroidered wool straps.