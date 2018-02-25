Bally RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Bally is swiveling the spotlight onto its outdoorsy, sporty heritage — and to great effect. While there was much colorful ready-to-wear on show, backpacks and sneakers got just as much attention during the presentation at the brand’s new showroom near Porta Venezia.

The Swiss brand has new Chinese owners in Shandong Ruyi, which purchased a majority stake earlier this month, but the creative and management teams are staying put — as is the strategy of zeroing in on Bally’s heritage and strength in footwear and accessories.

For fall, those accessories included a rectangular bag with a cool chevron strap in Bally’s signature red and white, leather overnight bags with an embossed brand logo, a small blue bowling bag based on a 1908 original, and stylish, boxy leather backpacks with stripe details at the corners. The design team updated Bally’s 1965 Super Smash sneaker with a thick navy swirl on the side and created vegetable-tanned loafers for men so soft they could be folded in half.

The rtw lineup was laid-back and youthful with a Seventies luxe feel, including a red beaver coat in dark red; short, cotton and silk taffeta hoodies, flared corduroy trousers and an egg-yolk yellow shearling coat. All of the merch came together in a campaign film by Baillie Walsh that tells the story of three young hipster friends leaving their posh London flat to hit the road — back to Switzerland.