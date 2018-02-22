Galleries

In what is shaping up as a growing trend of the season, Italian luxury jacket brand Blazé looked to the Eighties with its fall collection, which was inspired by Princess Diana.

Though Virgil Abloh was the first to cite an explicit Diana reference in his spring collection for Off-White, her influence was all over the catwalks last season, which coincided with the 20th anniversary of her untimely death. Judging by this collection, the late royal’s influence shows no sign of waning.

The Blazé trio — made up of former fashion editors Corrada Rodriguez D’Acri, Delfina Pinardi and Sole Torlonia — honed in on Diana’s early incarnation as the slightly gauche Lady Diana Spencer, rather than her latter years as a sleek clotheshorse.

There was a naïve charm to items like a blue velvet blazer printed with polka dots, or an inky cape in textured chevron velvet. Other looks nodded to her horsey upbringing at the Althorp estate — think a single-breasted blazer in hunting green checked wool, or another featuring a vivid red tapestry pattern inspired by the wallpaper used at the stately home.

In parallel, Blazé launched its first eco-friendly capsule collection: a collaboration with model and environmental activist Arizona Muse.

Consisting of two jackets and two coat-dresses, the line used fabrics sourced with the help of The Sustainable Angle, the non-profit organization behind the Future Fabrics Expo in London. Particularly striking was the jewel-toned graphic striped coat that Muse wore to the presentation, proving that substance and style can coexist.