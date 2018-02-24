Christian Pellizzari RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Get your sunglasses ready because this was one bright and busy co-ed collection featuring color blocks, painted landscapes, jewel tones and shiny fabrics. There was a lot going on here, and the collection could have done with a bit of curation. Pellizzari’s best pieces were the simplest ones: The long lilac coat that opened the show, a purple sequin wrap dress with full sleeves, and a silky yellow marble-print one with a black marabou collar. A strapless dress printed with a painterly Venetian landscape at sunset was bold – but enchanting.

Other looks were dizzying – and not in a good way: There were shiny, embossed leathers for skirts and jackets that looked bulky and stiff, blindingly bright color-blocked knits that bordered on the clownish. One suit was a mix of three different busy patterns, along with marabou sprouting from the neck and waist, plus gold medallion-like things under the collar. Christian, please make it stop before we all go cross-eyed.