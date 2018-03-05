Circus Hotel RTW Fall 2018

A creative and artisanal feel infused Circus Hotel’s knitwear range. A cozy cardigan was crafted by combining jacquard knitted samples with different motifs, which were mixed and matched for an eye-catching patchwork effect. A ribbed skirt, made by stitching together the sleeves of a maxi sweater, was embellished with a tulle layer embroidered with sparkling sequins, while bouclé wool was used for a cocooning teddy bear coat. Knitted wool was also pleated for an aqua green top with a soft bow at the neck, matched with pleated wide-leg pants.