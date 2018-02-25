Galleries

Collection

What if fashion were a game of free association? Piero and Miriam Cividini played with random combinations in their coed fall collection, which used layers and volumes to create richly textured silhouettes.

Lush materials – think velvet, tweed and chunky knits – were kept in check with a mostly muted color palette. The duo injected a masculine element via geometric checks and pinstriped wool – the latter on items like a fur-collared jacket paired with cropped checked pants and a sweeping knit duster coat with a fringed wool hem.

Cuffs were softened with bundles of unruly wool yarn, while python-print boots clashed with a plaid skirt and an ocelot print coat. Amid the wealth of ideas, what stood out were the knits, which ran the gamut from a loosely woven vest to a floor length fringed dress in flamboyant purple and red lurex intarsia.

After all, rules are made to be broken.