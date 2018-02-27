Curiel RTW Fall 2018

Dynamism was at the core of Lella Curiel’s elegant collection of evening dresses and special occasionwear. Designed to delicately follow the movement of the body, the pieces included a black and white gown with sculptural lines, a fluid chiffon lime green dress punctuated by exquisite embroideries and an organza strapless style echoing the shape of a calla lily. Wisterias were embroidered on a charming short dress crafted from 12 tonal layers of organza panning from lilac to deep purple, while separates included an embroidered top in a multicolor foliage pattern which was matched with a maxi printed skirt with cascading ribbons.