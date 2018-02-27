Curiel RTW Fall 2018

“I am truly moved by the courage of these students. My love is with them and it will be next to them on March 24. I am standing with March for Our Lives and the strong young women and men across the United States who are fighting for their generation and those to come,” said @gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele. The Italian brand has pledged $500,000 to the rally planned for Washington. Get the full story on WWD.com - link in bio. #wwdnews #wwdfashion (📷: @giovanni_giannoni_photo)