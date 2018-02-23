Daizy Shely RTW Fall 2018

Daizy Shely’s fall collection had all the makings of the kind of bad-taste, Nineties nostalgia, club-kid thing that fashion is lapping up from new-generation designers. She had red fishnet stockings, metallic pumps, draped off-the shoulder cocktail dresses in cheap blue satin and hot pink velvet — some with matching chokers — and bordello red sporty toppers including logo bombers and a puffer worn over lingerie meets Betsy Johnson dresses. The only thing missing from Shely’s lineup was a crucial dose of irony. This left the collection to be considered at face value.