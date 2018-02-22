Damir Doma RTW Fall 2018

For the last few seasons, Damir Doma has been adopting a softer approach to his signature minimalism. Silhouettes are becoming less complicated and more wearable, colors are getting brighter and textures richer. While shapes remain unfussy, for fall they were injected with a modern femininity, urban and determined. Asymmetric draped skirts and fluid dresses, featuring a patchwork of foulard patterns, were matched with tailored blazers with strong shoulders. A double-breasted suit, punctuated by graphic metallic appliqués, was worked in a textured fabric while an oversized coat came in a plaid pattern rendered in red and camel tones. An athletic spirit emerged in the collection, with Lurex and satin track jackets matched with tailored skirts, while thick knitted cardigans and sweaters, inspired by antique carpets, were infused with a charming nomadic spirit. The concise and focused lineup was still conceptual, yet approachable and commercially savvy — key qualities for an independent, niche label.