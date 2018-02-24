Dondup RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, Dondup’s collection for fall was in sync with the women’s empowerment movement. The theme was Femme Fighter and the looks were displayed in a storied Milanese boxing gym — with a dollop of Luchino Visconti inspiration. Entering the space, the first two models stood in the ring, one wearing an azure shearling coat and the other a multicolored rabbit coat that looked like a boxing robe with the logo on the back.

Vanna Quattrini, head designer of women’s wear, blended rock and romantic touches, as in a black leather jacket with red details and embroideries or a velvet matelassé bomber with metallic studs.

Dondup’s core denim was revisited in the drawstring pants under Adriano Goldschmied’s watch. Tiny embroideries spruced up stone-washed models and the company even showed a denim tuxedo with a short spencer jacket and roomy, high-waisted pants.