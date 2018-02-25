Elisabetta Franchi RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Elisabetta Franchi injected a Seventies vibe into her collection, which looked more subdued than previous efforts. Pleated midi skirts paired with boots were worn with faux shearling coats and double-breasted jackets, while flared pants were matched with tops in geometric patterns. The commercially savvy lineup included options for every kind of woman. A romantic mood was infused in the fluid silk frocks with the bodice decorated with heart- and star-shaped inserts, while glamorous options included Lurex draped maxidresses. A touch of sparkle cannot miss at Elisabetta Franchi, which covered with a cascade of sequins a red dress with a sexy cutout on the back and a mini frock in a graphic motif, which was trimmed with tiny beaded fringes.