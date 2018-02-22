Erika Cavallini RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Wrong proportions, distressed details and layering were among the fashion tricks that Erika Cavallini used to inject a cool twist into her lineup.

There was a vintage feel running through the collection, which resembled a wardrobe rescued from oblivion and readjusted with a contemporary filter.

Cavallini’s signature sartorial style emerged in the range of oversize suits — their mannish attitude softened by the lingerie-inspired tunics and dresses paired with them.

Roomy coats were crafted from a patchwork of traditional fabrics, including tweed and chevron wool, while an argyle cardigan with destroyed hems was layered over a one-shoulder masculine shirt.

The sober color palette, which was strong on gray, brown and green hues, was refreshed by the lively hot pink tone of a draped silk dress and a pair of velvet trousers matched with a burgundy sweater.