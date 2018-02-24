Ermanno Scervino RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

This glamorous — and wearable — collection was all about shaking up old favorites like the camel coat, the tartan trouser suit and the biker boot. “The ingredients may look familiar, but nothing here is classic,” said the dapper Scervino, who wore a gray pinstripe flannel suit, and chunky white sneakers, to take his bow.

Scervino spliced the masculine with the feminine and fiddled with proportions to great effect: There was a lineup of tailored tartan suits with wide-leg trousers paired with stiletto heels — or sneakers — while classic coats were born again with a more laid-back attitude. A camel one with a big fur collar was oversized — and had a Twenties vibe — while a bright pink wool one came with a Breton striped and flowered sweater layered on top.

The designer paired short, tweed mannish jackets or tartan overcoats with his signature fluttery organza ruffle gowns, and put a new spin on biker boots, pulling them over the knee and doing them in shearling, bright orange or croc-embossed leather. This collection was not as elaborate — or as evening-focused — as past ones, but Scervino proved that despite his suit and white pocket square, his sneaker-clad feet can move with the times.