Fabiana Filippi RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Fabiana Filippi expanded its offer for fall, with looks suited for a cocktail or a special occasion, and with the introduction at the same time of the “My Private Life” collection to “communicate more times with customers with capsules,” explained co-chief executive officer Mario Filippi Coccetta. This comprised a group of easy and soft loungewear looks in the spirit of the brand.

While the label’s core cashmere designs were still central to the lineup, there was a new group of corduroy belted pantsuits that looked fresh. Nothing was constricting — pants were roomy and jackets felt like cardigans. Case in point: a silver velvet pantsuit worn under a shearling cape in the same hue. And for evening, a long black dress with a voile neckline and sleeves will do the trick.