For fall, Francesca Stoppani Ruffini wanted to find new ways to evolve her pajama-centered For Restless Slippers brand. While her signature elegant and luxurious sets were still there with their fluid silhouettes and sophisticated prints, she showed revamped nightgowns layered under dressing gowns. An Eastern feel was introduced in a Chinese-inspired dress paired with an opulent jacquard floral coat with a Baroque feel, while plush velvet was crafted for a buttoned up robe with contrasting red piping cinched at the waist with a red ribbon.

Playing with fabrics, Stoppani Ruffini created a corduroylike effect by treating printed silk velvet with a devoré technique to deliver textured yet lightweight pieces.

While silhouettes were uncomplicated, she indulged in rich, vibrant prints with a nocturnal feel. Snakes, bees, wolves, flowers and fruits populated the lineup’s patterns for a touch of high-end eccentricity.